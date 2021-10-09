Experience Take That at Peterborough tribute show

Take That Experience

First up is Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show next week on October 14 (7.30pm) at Peterborough New Theatre – a chance to Spice up your life and relive the 90s.

Performing all the hits of the Spice Girls phenomenon including ‘Say You’ll Be There’, ‘Mamma’ and ‘Spice up Your Life’ join Ginger, Scary, Baby, Sporty and Posh for a night of pure nostalgia.

You can Zig-Ah-Zig-Ahhhh the night away in this amazing show and be sure to bring your moves, bring your outfits and most importantly bring your girl power!

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK’s number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act and bring their show to the New Theatre on October 24.

With acclaimed vocal performances, replica costumes and iconic dance routines The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live.

Featuring all your favourite Take That songs including ‘Could It Be Magic’, ’Pray’ ‘Everything Changes’, ‘Rule the World’ and ‘The Flood’ this is a show that any fan of Take That will not want to miss.