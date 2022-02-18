All you need to know about what’s on in Peterborough this week

See Come What May at The Key Theatre on February 18

Come What May

Key Theatre, February 18

Get ready for the ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge - an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza as you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie-musicals of all time.

Nish Kumar is at The Cresset Photo: Matt Stronge

Featuring Strictly Come Dancing’s sensational Robin Windsor and a cast of top West End performers, the show is bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade plus hit songs from The Greatest Showman and other iconic movie musicals.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris.

It’s a ‘Spectacular, Spectacular’ evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and above all – love!

The Rocky Horror Show is at New Theatre until Saturday

Beyond The Barricade

The Cresset, February 18

Beyond The Barricade is the UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour, featuring past principal performers from Les Misérables and delivering more than two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End.

Tickets £23.50

Thank Abba For The Music

New Theatre, February 20

Grab your platforms and flares for a journey back in time to when ABBA dominated the charts and ruled the airwaves.

This two-hour theatre spectacular captures all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most successful and entertaining live bands.

Chateau Ghoul

Key Theatre, February 24

Château Ghoul is East Yorkshire’s go-to boutique hotel offering themed weekends.

Your hosts Brian and Brenda Binns - or B&B as they are known - introduce a cornucopia of events. Their supernatural sensation - Psychic Attraction, (like Fatal Attraction but without the rabbit), their Upcycling weekend, (not to be confused with the Tour de Yorkshire Lycra Festival), and the ever popular 1970s Shanga Langa Waddy Ding Dong experience.

Guaranteed fun for all the family, the only trouble is – the guests keep dying...

This latest comedy from award winning LipService combines live on stage hilarity with stunning digital projections to create a multimedia haunted house thriller.

The Rocky Horror Show

New Theatre until Saturday

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba as Brad.

It is a guaranteed party and features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting, show-stopping Time Warp.

The Vaults

Peterborough Museum, February 22 ( and every Tuesday at 12pm)

Take part in a Vaults tour and venture down into the Museum’s cellars. Explore layers of history, rarely seen by the public and hear the stories of the people who once lived and worked within the building.

Brought to life through projections, characters from this buildings history will take you through 500 years of changing hands and uses. From the grand home of a wealthy Tudor family, to the city’s first infirmary. Not all tales are for the faint of heart however as you hear a selection of stories from one of Peterborough’s most haunted buildings.

The Priestgate vaults are accessed via a steep set of stairs and are inaccessible to wheelchair users. Projections, flashing lights and loud noises are used. Tours last approximately 40 minutes and are not recommended for children under the age of eight.

Firedance

New Theatre, February 22

The new Latin spectacular stars Strictly favourites Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer.

Featuring Argentine Tango, Flamenco, Contemporary, Paso Doble, Samba and Salsa, expect hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion that will take your breath away.

With live Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble, this is a seductive dance experience you strictly will not want to miss.

Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control

The Cresset, February 20

It has been a period of upheaval and uncertainty with Covid and the political situation.

You will be amazed by Nish Kumar’s capacity to somehow take all these things personally.

Your Power, Your Control is a new show from the host of The Mash Report.

Age Restriction 16+

That’ll Be The Day

New Theatre, February 23

That’ll be the Day reaches another milestone this year as it celebrates its 35th anniversary.

Unashamedly nostalgic, TBTD takes its audience on a rollercoaster ride through the ‘golden’ age of Rock and Roll and Pop.

Fairport Convention

Key Theatre, February 23

Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for more than half a century, with 2022 being their 55th anniversary.

During that time the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance. This year’s Winter Tour will present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new including their latest album, Shuffle & Go, which was released just before ‘lockdown’ in 2020.

Fairport Convention has won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’. The band features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion.