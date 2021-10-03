A monstrously good night out in Peterborough

Mask Theatre are bringing Frankenstein to The Undercroft

This November they are performing the chilling, atmospheric Frankenstein at the Undercroft in Serpentine Green.

A scientist sets out to create life but his experiment goes far beyond what anyone could have predicted. Frankenstein’s bewildered Creature, cursed with consciousness, is cast out into a hostile world by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the desperate Creature sets his sights on tracking down Frankenstein to strike a terrifying deal.

Using the script made famous by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller at the National Theatre, with a live soundscape by the ever present ensemble, a stripped back set and atmospheric design, this chillingly good show is sure to put the fright into your night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrated in the city for versions of One Man, Two Guvnors and The Lady in the Van (Key Theatre) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Bishop’s Palace Gardens), Mask Theatre return to the stage in autumn 2021 and they can’t wait!

Marketing officer Becky Owen-Fisher says: “Frankenstein is such a great choice to kick off live shows for Mask Theatre again. We’re going to create a beautifully creepy experience for our audiences. The play asks what it means to be human. The story, written by Mary Shelley, was set in the Victorian age, just as scientists were becoming more curious about how far we could stretch ourselves.

“We’re setting the play against a backdrop of steel, with a chorus of characters watching Frankenstein and the Creature throughout. The Undercroft in Hampton is the perfect venue, with a real industrial feel. Our audiences are sure to have a fantastic night out.”

Step into Frankenstein’s laboratory, be transported to the howling highlands of Scotland, and experience the Creature’s first breath, from November 10-13, and November 16 - 20 (7:30pm with 2:30pm Saturday matinees).