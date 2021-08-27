A chance for youngsters to perform in panto at Peterborough theatre
Beauty and the Beast is coming to The Cresset in Peterborough this Christmas - and talented local youngsters have a chance to take part in this tale as old as time.
Young hopefuls are invited to the open auditions on September 5 for the chance to perform in the annual extravaganza which runs at The Cresset from December 11 to 30.
Once again, the theatre and production company are looking for some talented youngsters to star alongside an all-star professional cast in this year’s show!
The theatre is on the lookout for enthusiastic and talented young performers, both male and female, who love to dance and perform, and are confident moving on stage and following choreography and direction.
They’re also looking for young actor / singers for the ensemble – dance training is not essential, so long as you’re confident on stage with good movement and performance ability.
A spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity to be part of a professional production and experience the magic of panto from the stage! You’ll also gain valuable performance experience, make new friends and have a lot of fun.”
This is how the auditions on September 5 are broken down:
10:00am Junior Audition
Dancers 9 – 11 years Confident dance and performance ability
11:30am Intermediate & Senior Audition
Dancers 12+ years Confident dance and performance ability – ballet / jazz preferred but not essential
1:00pm Junior Audition
Actors / Singers
9 – 11 years Confident singing and acting ability, comfortable with movement
3:30pm
Intermediate & Senior Audition
Actors / Singers
12+ years Confident singing and acting ability, comfortable with movement
More details about taking part in the auditions and the show from www.cresset.co.uk/pantomime