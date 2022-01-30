A chance for young talent to star in We Will Rock You

Jason and Laura

Tu Danse Studios, based in Peterborough, and Stamford-based United Arts Academy are joining forces this summer to offer this fantastic opportunity to local youngsters.

Having secured the rights from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, experienced musical theatre performers Jason Gray and his wife Laura will be staging, directing and choreographing, along with some guest teachers, this specially adapted youth theatre production, We Will Rock You –[email protected]

Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” and many more, this 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock ‘n’ roll to “the iPlanet” in a post-apocalyptic world.

We Will Rock You

We Will Rock You [email protected]® is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

Rehearsals will be for two weeks during August and will take place at the Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough. There will be a technical rehearsal and two performances at the Stamford Arts Theatre on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27.

Open to anyone aged 11-18, this is a wonderful opportunity to work on such an exciting project with West End professionals on your very own doorstep.

Auditions take place @ Tu Danse Studios on Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20.