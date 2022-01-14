6 things to keep you entertained this week

Burn The Floor with Kevin Clifton

Burn The Floor

The Cresset, January 18

Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide ballroom dance company Burn The Floor return with a bang!

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary production will, once again, set the stage alight and show the audience why it is still the world’s leading ballroom show after more than two decades!

With a mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Tickets: www.cresset.co.uk

Rhod Gilbert: The Book of John

New Theatre, January 14

This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. It’s a little bit raw, very personal, and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense.

This is Rhod, but different, the same, but not. It’s a show about hitting rock bottom, and just when you think things can’t get any worse, you meet a bloke…a bloke called John.

As seen on ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience’, ‘Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains’ ‘Would I Lie to You?’, ‘Taskmaster’, ‘Qi’, ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Have I Got News for You?’, and much more…

The Stones

The Cresset, January 14

The UK’s number one tribute to The Rolling Stones, bringing all the hits and timeless Rolling Stones tracks to the big stage – from Satisfaction and Jumping Jack Flash to Ruby Tuesday, Start Me Up and Brown Sugar. Complete with authentic vintage instruments, costume, mannerisms and look-alikes, they perform each song with the same accuracy, passion, energy and verve of the originals.

Hidden Heritage Tour

From Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, 2pm on January 15

A must for visitors to the city or local residents alike! The Hidden Heritage Tour is the essential guide to Peterborough’s past.

Find out more about the fascinating and often undiscovered history of Peterborough, from the foundation of the Saxon abbey to the growth of the modern city. Hear about some of the interesting people from Peterborough’s past, and the legacy they have left on the city.

All tours last about 100 minutes and take place whatever the weather, starting from outside the Museum.

Book in advance online at https://heritagepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/ or at the Museum. Adults £5, under 16s £3

Little Red Riding - The Adult Panto

Stamford Corn Exchange, January 15

Now in their 16th year of touring the UK, the Market Theatre Company return to corrupt another fairy-tail classic beyond recognition.

The fearless company of three actors return to bring you an evening of corny jokes, raunchy plots and blatant sexual innuendo using a minimum of set props and costume.Not suitable for under-16s.

Cinderella

Stamford Arts Centre, January 15 and 16

Polka Dot Pantomimes in association with Stamford Arts Centre present Cinderella – the family pantomime where dreams come true.

This is the perfect traditional tale of rags to riches full of magic, laughter, audience participation and spectacular surprises!

Poor Cinderella is treated so badly by her wicked stepsisters and forced to do all of the housework, but with her best friend Buttons by her side and the help of her Fairy Godmother – she shall go to the ball!

Will she meet the man of her dreams and live happily ever after?

Will the Ugly Sisters learn the errors of their ways? Will Fairy Flustered manage to become a fully qualified Fairy?

There’s only one way to find out!

Cinderella is suitable for the whole family and will include amazing special effects.