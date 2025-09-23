The Best of John Williams and Film Favourites at Peterborough Cathedral - over 1200 tickets now sold for this spectacular event

The Best of John Williams and Film Favourites

Prepare to be swept away on an epic adventure celebrating the most memorable, thrilling and poignant silver screen soundtracks of all time… complete with a breathtaking lightshow, all set against the magical, historic backdrop of Peterborough Cathedral by candlelight.

Take your seats as more than 70 live musicians and singers take you on a mesmerising journey through soundtracks by movie greats including John Williams, Hans Zimmer and more, retelling the action-packed thrills of James Bond and Jurassic Park, the fantasy and magic of Star Wars, Harry Potter and E.T., the rousing, heroic adventures of Gladiator and Dune and the sweeping, iconic landscapes of Lord of the Rings and Avatar…

Relive iconic movie moments as our performers recreate tracks from legendary scores that have defined the cinematic landscape for decades, including music from AVATAR – DUNE – E.T – GLADIATOR – HARRY POTTER – INCEPTION – TITANIC – INTERSTELLAR – JAMES BOND – JURASSIC PARK – LION KING – STAR WARS – STAR TREK – LORD OF THE RINGS – SCHINDLER’S LST – and much more, with a stunning supporting programme!

Feel all the feels as you enjoy themes you know and love in a completely new way, combining the visual spectacle of a stunning light show with the emotional impact of live music to create a unique, immersive experience in this atmospheric, candlelit setting… a treat not just for film lovers but for everyone, young and old alike!

BOOK NOW to experience this unforgettable event and make memories that last a lifetime! Hurry, over 1200 tickets now sold!

The Best of John Williams and Film Favourites will be at Peterborough Cathedral on Friday 3rd October, Early: 7pm-8.10pm Late 9.15-10.25pm.

Tickets at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk, book now!