Sue Ryder Starlight Hike returns for another unforgettable night under the stars in memory of loved ones

Sue Ryder is inviting the Peterborough community to walk under the stars this October at its annual Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough – a magical evening of remembrance and fundraising in support of its expert end-of-life and bereavement care.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough will return to the idyllic Ferry Meadows on the evening of Saturday 4 October 2025.

Friends and families are invited to come together and walk through the stunning country park, which will be beautifully lit as walkers enjoy a night-time meander under the stars. Hikers will have the option of completing a 5k loop of the park or going round again to complete a 10k walk.

The event kicks off at 5.30pm with live music and an energising warm-up before setting off at 7pm. Walkers - often dressed in bright lights, glitter, and colourful face paint - can visit the remembrance tent in the event village to pause, reflect, and make a dedication to their loved ones either before or after their walk, while also enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and on-site vendors.

As part of Sue Ryder’s continued commitment to sustainability, this year’s event will also be bringing back the ‘donation station’, where walkers can bring along pre-loved clothes to be sold in Sue Ryder charity shops - reducing waste while supporting vital services.

Leonie Hatcher, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Every year, the atmosphere at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough is truly special. It’s a chance for people to celebrate and remember those they love while raising funds so that Sue Ryder can be there when it matters most. Whether you come along with family, friends, colleagues or walk in quiet reflection, you’ll be making a real difference.

“If you can’t join us on the hike but still want to be part of this incredible event, we are also looking for volunteers to support the event. Contact us to find out more - we can’t wait to see you all there!”

Entry fees cover the cost of putting on the event - but it’s the sponsorship raised that helps fund expert, compassionate care. It costs £16,000 a day to run Sue Ryder’s end-of-life services, including from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Participants are encouraged to raise a suggested sponsorship of £100 or more - every step truly counts in helping ensure that no one has to face death or grief alone.

Sign up before 31 July to enjoy an early bird discount of 20% off your entry fee at sueryder.org/StarlightPeterborough or contact the fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01733 225 999.

Standard tickets start from £20 per adult, which includes a medal and t-shirt. Teams of five or more can get 20% off their registration fee with the code TEAM20.