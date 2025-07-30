Savour the season: Six exceptional summer dining experiences at Wolterton Hall

Loïc Malfait

Wolterton Hall is proud to unveil its Summer Dining Experience Series, bringing together some of Norfolk’s most celebrated chefs for an unforgettable celebration of food, flavour, and culture. Set against the stunning backdrop of one of England’s most elegant estates, guests are invited to indulge in locally inspired menus, relaxed outdoor feasts, and fine dining events that showcase the region’s culinary excellence.

Whether it’s a barbecue in the gardens, a candlelit supper in the Library, or an exclusive tasting menu in the state rooms, each experience is carefully curated to reflect Norfolk’s rich food heritage, complementing the Hall’s vibrant cultural programme. The bar will be open for every event, serving local wines, craft spirits, and classic cocktails to elevate each occasion.

FEATURED CHEFS & EVENTS

Alex Clare - Norfolk’s Edge

A Wolterton favourite and award-winning chef, Alex Clare, is known for bold, seasonal dishes crafted with community and sustainability in mind. His menus are packed with flavour and freshness, reflecting the best of Norfolk’s fields and waters. Alex will deliver an exclusive menu at A Night at the Opera, taking place at Wolterton on 2nd August 2025.

Connor Carway-Roe – Garden BBQ

Join acclaimed Norfolk chef Connor Carway-Roe for a relaxed summer barbecue on the lawns, complete with garden games and live acoustic music by James Brooks. A joyful, flavour-filled evening celebrating the height of summer at Wolterton. Connor will be cooking up a storm on the 8th August.

Loïc Malfait – Satiate Artisan Dining

Renowned French chef Loïc Malfait, now based in Norfolk, presents a themed menu inspired by Wolterton’s current exhibition, Will the Seas Survive Us? Expect imaginative, ocean-influenced dishes that bring art and gastronomy into vivid conversation. Savour what Loïc has to offer on 15th August.

Keith Evans - Hidden Kitchen

Formerly of Le Manoir and Le Petit Blanc, Keith Evans brings decades of fine-dining experience to Wolterton. His passion for local produce and unforgettable flavours makes him a standout addition at Wolterton. Keith’s dining experiences will accompany two powerful theatre performances:

28 August 2025 – Ladies Day

29 August 2025 – Macbeth

COMING SOON – Richard Bainbridge, Benedicts Restaurant

Award-winning Richard Bainbridge, chef/owner of Benedicts in Norwich, will bring his signature blend of creativity and Norfolk-rooted passion to Wolterton for a very special upcoming dining experience. Full details to be announced.

“Dining at Wolterton is more than just a meal; it’s a moment,” explains Richard Ellis, owner of Wolterton Hall. “Each event is set within the estate’s grand interiors or beautiful gardens, and many are timed to complement performances, exhibitions, or special seasonal gatherings. Guests can extend the experience with an overnight stay in one of Wolterton’s restored heritage rooms, or explore the Hall, grounds, and surrounding North Norfolk countryside during their visit,” he adds.

Location:

Wolterton Park,

Norfolk,

NR11 7LY

Tickets available now at www.wolterton.co.uk