Rutland Sinfonia in Oundle

Rutland Sinfonia perform in St. Peter’s Church, Oundle

Rutland Sinfonia perform on Saturday 23rd November 2024 (this weekend) in the fabulous acoustic of St. Peter’s Church

Have you got your tickets yet?

Rutland Sinfonia are delighted to welcome Jeremy Young, a pianist who has performed with ensembles including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM amongst many others.

A sublime programme of Mozart and Bruckner for a winter's evening

Grab your ticket at TicketSource, The Oundle Bookshop, Oakham Wines