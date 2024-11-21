Rutland Sinfonia in Oundle

By Rachel Rayner
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 09:48 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:12 GMT
Rutland Sinfonia perform in St. Peter’s Church, OundleRutland Sinfonia perform in St. Peter’s Church, Oundle
Rutland Sinfonia perform in St. Peter’s Church, Oundle
Rutland Sinfonia perform on Saturday 23rd November 2024 (this weekend) in the fabulous acoustic of St. Peter’s Church

Have you got your tickets yet?

Rutland Sinfonia are delighted to welcome Jeremy Young, a pianist who has performed with ensembles including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM amongst many others.

A sublime programme of Mozart and Bruckner for a winter's evening

Grab your ticket at TicketSource, The Oundle Bookshop, Oakham Wines

Related topics:Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice