Queensgate Shopping Centre set to unveil street art with a purpose

Queensgate Shopping Centre, BSH Recycling, and Peterborough City Council have partnered to launch the ‘Waste to Wonder’ campaign. A creative initiative aimed at promoting recycling, sustainability, and support for local community organisations.

As part of the campaign, two 8-yard skips have been transformed into vibrant works of art by renowned local street artist Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch. These eye-catching installations celebrate and highlight the work of four local community organisations, blending artistic creativity with a powerful environmental message. The featured organisations include New Ark Adventure Playground and City Farm, Up the Garden Bath, Railworld Wildlife Haven, and Children’s Links.

On Tuesday, 27 May, these skips will be unveiled in Peterborough Cathedral Square and the public are invited to bring their used plastic bottles and tin cans to the skips. After the recycling has been collected, Roland from RB7 Art Centre CIC located in Queensgate Shopping Centre will transform the materials into new works of art to launch in Summer this year.

Cllr Angus Ellis, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners such as the Queensgate Shopping Centre to support positive campaigns such as ‘Waste to Wonder’. This creative initiative ties in with our key aims of raising awareness about the importance of recycling and how everyone can play a part in creating a more sustainable city.”

"Having been based in Peterborough for many years, we've always been keen to support the communities that have supported us," said Chris Seggie, Managing Director of BSH Recycling. "This 'Waste to Wonder' campaign is a fantastic way to do just that. Transforming our skips into canvases for local charities not only promotes vital recycling but also creates a highly visible and valuable platform to recognise the incredible work these groups do right here in Peterborough."

“We’re proud to collaborate on a project that brings together environmental responsibility, local talent, and community support. It is a create way to kick off our ‘Waste to Wonder’ Campaign.” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The Waste to Wonder campaign encourages shoppers, residents, and visitors to explore the installations, learn about the featured organisations, and participate in the movement for a cleaner, greener Peterborough.

Queensgate will also be hosting a variety of fun and educational activities throughout the May half-term, including Plastic Bottle Bird Feeder Making, Create Your Own Bag for Life, Artist Q&As, and more.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit: www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk