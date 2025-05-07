Queensgate Shopping Centre champions sustainability with ‘From Waste to Wonder’ this May half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May half term, Queensgate Shopping Centre is inviting families to discover the magic of recycling, creativity, and community with its week-long campaign, From Waste to Wonder.

The exciting initiative aims to inspire shoppers of all ages to rethink waste and embrace sustainability through interactive workshops, educational installations, and hands-on eco fun. Running from Monday, May 26 to Saturday, June 1, the campaign features a wide variety of engaging, family-friendly activities designed to spark imagination and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Workshop Highlights Include:

Plastic Bottle Bird Feeder Making | Tuesday, May 27

Young participants will repurpose plastic bottles into bird feeders, supporting local wildlife and learning the importance of sustainability in everyday life.

‘From Waste to Wonder’ at Queensgate Shopping Centre

PLUS, turn egg boxes into mini herb planters for an eco-friendly activity that supports pollinators, reduces carbon footprints and food waste, improves air quality and soil health, and encourages sustainable living.

‘Bag for Life’ Craft Workshop and Artist Q&A | Wednesday, May 28

Kids will decorate reusable mini shopping bags made from recycled materials and earn a ‘Queensgate Recycling Hero’ certificate, encouraging sustainable habits in a fun and creative way. Artist Q&A Session generate ideas for the art installation out of rubbish

‘Love Food, Hate Waste’ Zone | Thursday, May 29

Guests can contribute their own waste-saving recipes to a community board, spin the ‘Wheel of Waste’ for eco tips, and take part in fun composting games such as ‘Guess the Compost Time’. A food donation station will also be available in support of local food banks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along clean cans, plastic bottles, egg cartons, and cereal boxes to contribute to the ReCycle Point—a creative, interactive drop-off installation built from reused materials, where children can watch their donated items be transformed in real-time into fun, eco-friendly workshop creations, while seeing the growing environmental impact of their contributions.

“This half-term, we’re excited to bring the Queensgate community together with activities that are as meaningful as they are fun,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. “From reusing materials in creative ways to making small sustainable pledges, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.”

Whether it’s turning trash into treasure or simply making a promise to live more sustainably, Queensgate’s “From Waste to Wonder” campaign is a fun, educational celebration of what can be achieved when a community comes together for the planet.