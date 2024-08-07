Poetry Night birthday celebrations

By Peter Cox
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peterborough’s poetry open mic night Good Shout celebrates its first birthday at the current venue in Woodston on Thursday, September 5 at Here We Aren’t in Godric Square.

The poetry night returned after a rest, due to lethargy and lockdown, in 2023 with its mix of local poets and headline acts from outside the city. In that time head honcho Alex Tyler has been interviewed by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire about the monthly night.

As well as the regular poetry open mic portion of the evening, the anniversary will also include a book launch by Norwegian poet (now local resident) Silje Stromsten Roberts and a headline set by Leicester's James Scott-Howes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Silje's book, Grave thoughts, was inspired by her journey along the route of her mother's terminal lung cancer.

Tell us what's happening in your area.Tell us what's happening in your area.
Tell us what's happening in your area.

James has a reputation of whimsey, sadness and comedy earned performing at poetry nights across the country.

Doors open at Here we Aren't in Woodston at 6:40pm for a 7pm start. Poets who wish to read in the open mic portion need to get there early as this is a popular night in a small venue. Admission is pay what you feel.

Related topics:Peterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice