Poetry Night birthday celebrations
The poetry night returned after a rest, due to lethargy and lockdown, in 2023 with its mix of local poets and headline acts from outside the city. In that time head honcho Alex Tyler has been interviewed by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire about the monthly night.
As well as the regular poetry open mic portion of the evening, the anniversary will also include a book launch by Norwegian poet (now local resident) Silje Stromsten Roberts and a headline set by Leicester's James Scott-Howes.
Silje's book, Grave thoughts, was inspired by her journey along the route of her mother's terminal lung cancer.
James has a reputation of whimsey, sadness and comedy earned performing at poetry nights across the country.
Doors open at Here we Aren't in Woodston at 6:40pm for a 7pm start. Poets who wish to read in the open mic portion need to get there early as this is a popular night in a small venue. Admission is pay what you feel.
