Peterborough visitors to historic city offered free ice-creams as City Sightseeing gets set for Summer

Peterborough residents are in with a chance to win a delicious, free ice-cream cone from Toni’s Ices, courtesy of Cambridge City Sightseeing, as the hop on, hop off open-top bus launches its Summer schedule.

The first 50 visitors with a City Sightseeing ticket will win their ice-cream if you visit the City Sightseeing pop-up stall in Sidney Street, Cambridge on Friday 9 May. Here you can learn about the great things to see in this historic city, and the all-new commentary that will give you all the facts to bring the history, architecture and culture to life.

The Summer timetable sees buses run every 20 minutes, family tickets are just £41 - for up to 2 adults and 3 children – and joint bus and punt tickets are available.

The tour’s commentary has been updated to include all the most interesting and accurate facts about the city. It is available in eight languages: English, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, German, French, Chinese and Italian.

Meanwhile, hotels, museums and other local tourist businesses have been invited to enjoy “the ultimate Cambridge Sightseeing adventure” that combines both the sightseeing bus tour and the opportunity to glide along the River Cam on a relaxing punt ride from Scudamore’s.

The adventure is free for businesses to attend – if you would be interested, please contact [email protected].

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, which runs Cambridge’s City Sightseeing bus, said: “Everybody loves an ice-cream in the Summer sunshine – and what better way to enjoy it than to view the sights of Cambridge from an open-top bus and then a punt! Cambridge is a world-famous city that welcomes visitors from across our region and beyond, and with the brilliant new commentary, it is better than ever.”

Tracy Coppolaro of Toni’s Ices added: “Toni’s Ices are celebrating 50 years of selling ice cream in the beautiful and historical town centre of Cambridge and wish to thank Stagecoach for inviting us to be part of their hop on hop off initiative.”

- Find out more about City Sightseeing in Cambridge here: https://stagecoach.onelink.me/2899670060?pid=website_regional_tickets&is_retargeting=true&af_dp=st%3A%2F%2FbuyTickets%3FticketUuid%3D63854068-8978-45a5-8d7d-cc77ca962a02%26locationCode%3DCMB