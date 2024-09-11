Peterborough developer helps to support Thorney Festival

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has become one of the sponsors for the 2024 Thorney Festival, which will take place near its Abbey Park development in the village.

Abbey Park is situated off Deer Park Way and consists of 68 three and four bedroom homes, which all feature solar panels as standard.

Thorney Festival is an annual event aimed at bringing the local community together. This year the event will take place over the course of 16 days from 15th September to 2nd October and will include a blues evening, a dog show, a junior fun run and a classic car display.

The contribution from Allison Homes will be used to support the dog show expenses and provide a prize for the festival lottery.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Thorney Festival this year. The festival is an excellent event that brings the whole community together and it is exactly the kind of thing we at Allison Homes look to uplift and support.

“We hope everyone has a wonderful time when they attend and look forward to supporting more events like this in the future.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village which is located less than eight miles away from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School, both rated “Good” by OFSTED.