New UK festival debuts with forest setting, electronic DJs and all-female stage spotlight

Timescape is a bold new UK woodland weekender that will run from July 18 to 20 at Abbots Ripton Estate, Cambridgeshire. Centered around Trance, House, and affordability, this new addition to the UK’s summer festival circuit takes over the former Secret Garden Party site. It offers a diverse electronic lineup that blends iconic names with rising talent, creating a fresh, accessible experience for clubbers.

Founded by a collective of seasoned industry professionals and presented in collaboration with leading international brand Unkonscious and Peach Club, Timescape promises a high-quality festival experience rooted in connection, nature, and community. The event highlights that great and impactful production and lineups shouldn't come at a premium price.

The team behind Timescape is primed to deliver a fresh offering to the UK festival landscape. Attendees can expect an intimate and affordable Trance and House gathering that’s dedicated to music lovers and community. Capped at 2,000 people, Timescape will offer a boutique-style alternative to the larger-scale festivals currently dominating the market.

Rick Ford, Festival Organiser comments: “Timescape is about connection through music, nature, and community. We wanted to bring something truly special to the UK, an intimate, outdoor gathering where everyone feels part of the story. It’s all about the people, the music, and the environment, with affordability at its core.

Set amongst the scenic forests and lakes of Huntingdon, one of the UK’s most idyllic regions, the multi-day experience will be shaped by connection, nature, and a diverse soundtrack spanning the spectrum of dance music. Across three days, over 60 DJs and live acts will perform, navigating across Trance, House, and Techno and set to create a unique and immersive experience.

Headliners include iconic Trance names like Lange, Slipmatt, Indecent Noise, Dave Pearce, and Sneijder, alongside UK-exclusive performances from Rinaly Presents Rina Mirai, David Forbes pres, Seebrof, with a back-to-back special featuring Lange & The Space Brothers. Carly Wilford also joins the lineup following from her Tomorrowland debut set.

Weekend camping tickets start at £137.50 includingbooking fee’s with day tickets from £25 + booking fee, with a limited number of early bird offers available. Timescape is actively aiming to reset the UK festival landscape, becoming one of the most affordable and accessible festivals this summer.

Options for camping, glamping tents and motorhome/caravan pitches provide a range of accommodation choices for festivalgoers. Whether attendees bring their own tent, campervan, or opt for a furnished glamping setup, Timescape offers options to suit all budgets and preferences.

For tickets, head to: timescapefestival.com/#section-tickets