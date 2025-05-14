New Mindfulness Course offers vital support for older adult carers in Peterborough

A new online mindfulness program is providing much-needed relief to carers across Cambridgeshire, helping them manage stress, reconnect with themselves, and regain balance in their lives.

The free course, delivered by the Mindful Life Group CIC and fully funded by the NHS integrated Care Board, is specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by those caring for loved ones.

Caring can be incredibly rewarding but also emotionally and physically draining. Many carers experience isolation, exhaustion and overwhelming stress while putting their own needs last. This program teaches practical mindfulness techniques to help carers reduce anxiety and improve sleep, build emotional resilience, and reconnect with themselves and others. The program combines guided mindfulness practices, specialised breathing techniques, and supportive group discussions. One participant shared: “The relaxation techniques still help me profoundly. When I feel panicky, I just breathe – it’s like having a best friend by my side.”

Understanding how difficult it can be for carers to attend in-person sessions, the course is delivered entirely online. This removes barriers like transport issues or finding replacement care. “I couldn’t have done an in-person course,” explained a carer “being able to join from home made all the difference.”

Mindfulness for Older Adults Who Care

Participants report significant improvements in their wellbeing, with many experiencing better sleep, reduced anxiety and renewed energy. The course also helps combat the isolation many carers feel by connecting them with others in similar situations. “I didn’t have friends who understood” said one carer “this course gave me back a sense of connection.”

This free program offers carers the tools and support they need to look after their own wellbeing while caring for others. If you’re a carer, or know someone who would benefit – whether it’s a friend, family member or someone you support – we encourage you to take this important step today. Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in yourself.

How to Join

The next 6-week course begins on 3rd June 2025. Carers can self-refer or be recommended by health care professionals. Spaces are limited and filling quickly.

For more information or to register: