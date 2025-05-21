New CommUnity Outreach Project launches for residents in Welland and Dogsthorpe

National charity Family Action is proud to announce the launch of its new Woodfield Park CommUnity Outreach Project in the Welland and Dogsthorpe area of Peterborough.

This exciting new initiative aims to tackle social isolation, boost wellbeing, and rebuild a sense of connection and empowerment among local residents.

Based at the Woodfield Park Community Centre, the project seeks to transform the space into a safe, welcoming and vibrant hub for the community. Through community-led approach, the project will offer a growing programme of events, activities and volunteering opportunities designed to meet the needs and interests of local people.

“The heart of this project is the community itself,” says Charis Newman, Community Development Co-ordinator & Early Years Administrator at Family Action. “We want local people to tell us what they need, what they want to see at the Centre, and how they’d like to get involved. It’s about building on the strengths that already exist in Welland and Dogsthorpe and supporting people to shape something truly special.”

Charis Newman and Sally Grieff

Though still in its early stages, the CommUnity Outreach Project is already offering, a monthly coffee morning on the first Wednesday of each month, weekly drop-in sessions offering help with form filling, CV writing, and signposting to specialist support, a SEND Lending Library, providing free access to a wide range of resources, and a National Literacy Trust bookshelf, offering free books to take home and read.

“We want to bring the Centre back to life, but this time with the community firmly at the helm,” explains Charis. “This is not just about providing services—it’s about creating a sense of belonging, ownership and pride.”

The CommUnity Outreach Project is open to residents of all ages in Welland and Dogsthorpe. Whether you're looking for support, want to meet new people, or have ideas to share, the team at Family Action wants to hear from you.

A key goal is to encourage local volunteering and leadership. Residents are invited to help run activities—from coffee mornings to creative groups—and even take part in the project’s management committee, helping shape the project’s future and ensure it remains community-driven.

Residents can get involved by visiting the Centre during coffee mornings or weekly drop-ins, following the project on Facebook and subscribing to the newsletter, or by contacting Community Development Co-ordinator Charis directly to share ideas or volunteer.

Peterborough Food Club, also based at the Woodfield Park Community Centre is an accessible and friendly service providing affordable food on Tuesdays 08:30 - 12:00 and Fridays 08:30 - 12:00.

For more information or to get involved, please visit Woodfield Park CommUnity Project - Family Action or contact Charis at [email protected] or by calling 07350404736.