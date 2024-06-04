March Lions Summer Gala to go ahead
On Saturday 29th June, between 11am and 4pm, we will be hosting a wide array of stalls on West End Park. We are also pleased to announce that we will have a selection of food vendors and fairground rides in attendance.
If you are interested in booking a stall at this event there is still availability. Stalls cost £20 for businesses and £10 for charities, and can be booked by emailing Lion Jenny Webb at [email protected].
We are also calling out to all classic vehicle owners - if you have a classic vehicle and would like to display it at our gala please message us on our Facebook Page March Lions CIO, or send us an email to [email protected]
For more information please visit march-lions.org.uk/gala2024.
March Lions Club is a voluntary organisation raising money to support local and national charities through our Gala, Santa’s Sleigh and other events. We now meet on the 1st Tuesday of the month in the FACT Community Room. If you interested in helping or joining the club or would like more information, please contact visit our website march-lions.org.uk or call 0345 833 5101.