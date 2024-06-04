March Lions Summer Gala to go ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever since the unfortunate news last year that the March Summer Festival would not go ahead we have been planning, and today we are pleased to announce that the March Lions Gala will go ahead on Saturday 29th June 2024.

On Saturday 29th June, between 11am and 4pm, we will be hosting a wide array of stalls on West End Park. We are also pleased to announce that we will have a selection of food vendors and fairground rides in attendance.

If you are interested in booking a stall at this event there is still availability. Stalls cost £20 for businesses and £10 for charities, and can be booked by emailing Lion Jenny Webb at [email protected].

We are also calling out to all classic vehicle owners - if you have a classic vehicle and would like to display it at our gala please message us on our Facebook Page March Lions CIO, or send us an email to [email protected]

March Lions Club's Summer Gala Poster

For more information please visit march-lions.org.uk/gala2024.