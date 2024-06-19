Magical realist world of Graham Ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retired art teacher Graham Ward will be launching his second collection of poetry and paintings on Wednesday 31 July at Stamford Arts Centre.

Graham taught art in Peterborough for twenty-five years, including as Head of Art at John Mansfield school and after that at Deacon's school.

He has been writing poetry for over fifty years. All of his work is noted for its whimsey and has a strong magical realist feel.

The launch of the book (Last Orders) is at the regular Pint of Poetry night, that will also include the usual open mic section for other local poets to share their work.