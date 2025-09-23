Hudson Leisure Centre to host LES Mills launch day and celebrate studio reopening!
The fitness instructors at the Hudson Leisure Centre will be giving participants a taste of the new classes featuring fabulous new routines, inspiring music and amazing choreography designed to elevate their workout.
The LES Mills launch event is FREE for everyone to attend but booking in advance is recommended to avoid missing out. T
The timetable for classes on the day offers a great opportunity for attendees to try something new or come and see what the new classes are all about:
- LES Mills BodyCombat from 8:45am to 9:30am
- LES Mills BodyPump from 9:30am to 10:15am
- LES Mills Shapes from 10:30am to 11:15am
- LES Mills BodyBalance from 11:15am to 12:00pm.
This event also marks the grand reopening of the centre’s Group Exercise Studio following extensive refurbishment making it one of the best studios in the area. The re-opening of the studio is ready for the Hudson Leisure Centre’s new fitness class timetable, which will go live on Monday, September29.
Laura Clark-Green, Centre Manager at the Hudson Leisure Centre said: “We are delighted to launch the brand new LES Mills releases, bringing a fresh energy to our exercise class programme. Our LES Mills launch day is a fantastic opportunity for the local community to visit the centre and experience the programme and workouts first hand!
"We are equally excited to re-open our studio following the refurbishment and welcome member back to enjoy their fitness classes in a refreshed space. Our instructors are very excited to get back into the studio and to deliver the new workouts, I would like to thank all our members for their patience and support during the improvement works.”