Host the Roast brings people together

This past weekend, our Host the Roast event welcomed eight guests for an afternoon of delicious food, warmth, and conversation. As part of our ongoing Anti-Loneliness Campaign, this monthly gathering offers more than just a Sunday meal – it provides friendship, laughter, and a real sense of community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on the second Sunday of every month, Host the Roast invites people to come together over a freshly prepared three-course meal in a relaxed and welcoming setting. Guests enjoy not only good food, but also the joy of sharing it with others.

A member of our Cherry Hinton Care Home team shared: “It’s lovely to see people coming here, enjoying what Cherry Hinton Care Home has to offer, making new friends, and coming back time after time. Some of our guests have become regular visitors, which is wonderful to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance, ensuring everyone can be comfortably accommodated and looked after. Judging by the smiles and lively conversation, it’s clear that this event continues to bring comfort and connection to those who might otherwise spend Sundays alone.

Hos the Roast

If you or someone you know would enjoy great food and even better company, we’d love to welcome you to our next Host the Roast.

Our next Host the Roast is on Sunday, September 14. If you wish to come, please book your space on 01223 210070.