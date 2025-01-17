Get cinema tickets for less than a fiver this Blue Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cinemagoers can make this Monday not so blue by claiming tickets from £4.99 at Showcase Cinemas.

The offer is part of the nationwide cinema chain’s Saver Monday deal, which sees discounted tickets every Monday at all locations across the UK. To claim, visitors will need to be an Insider member, Showcase’s free loyalty programme, with tickets priced from £7.99 for those without a membership.

Anyone who isn’t currently a member can sign up for free via the Showcase website*. Insider members receive exclusive discounts, earn 10% rewards on all transactions, and get access to members only advanced screenings.

This saving means Brits can take the edge of this year’s ‘Blue Monday’ - the day recognised as the most depressing of the year – and enjoy one of the latest blockbusters for a discounted price.

What’s more, Showcase Cinemas is delighted to extend its National Popcorn Day (19th January) offer, meaning guests can not only enjoy low-cost ticket prices, but they can also claim a £1 small popcorn this Blue Monday too.

Jon Dixon, Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Our Saver Monday offer allows all our customers to enjoy discounted tickets every week, and we are delighted to add an additional sweet treat this Blue Monday, so they can not only enjoy low price tickets but also £1 popcorn!

“With the critically acclaimed Nosferatu, family flick Mufasa: The Lion King, the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh led romance We Live in Time and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, there’s something for everyone this Blue Monday and beyond.”

To purchase tickets this Blue Monday and for further information, head to the Showcase Cinemas website here:https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

*Please note, Insider members must be 15 years of age or older. T&C’s apply.