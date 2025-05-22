Free children's half term garden trail at Notcutts Peterborough and Brampton Garden Centres
Running daily from Saturday 24th May to Monday 2nd June, the trail invites children to explore their local garden centre in search of hidden clues, all with the chance to win a fantastic prize bundle. Taking place during National Children’s Gardening Week, the trail provides families with an opportunity to enjoy time together in the outdoors.
Joanne Hawkins-McDowell, Manager of Notcutts Brampton Garden Centre, shared: "We’re delighted to once again offer families a free and enjoyable activity this half term, perfect for celebrating National Children’s Gardening Week. With the garden centre in full of colour this time of year, it’s a wonderful opportunity to visit, enjoy the outdoors, and take part in a little adventure together.”
Now is a great time for exploring the garden centre, with colourful displays, flourishing plants, and seasonal inspiration everywhere you turn. Alongside the trail, visitors can discover ideas for outdoor living, from alfresco dining and garden furniture to outdoor toys that encourage playtime for little ones. The restaurant will also be serving a tempting menu of seasonal treats for the whole family to enjoy.
From searching for clues among inspiring displays to soaking up the sights and scents of the season, families can look forward to a fun and memorable visit to Notcutts this May half term.
Visit Notcutts Brampton Garden Centre on Buckden Road, Brampton, Huntingdon, PE28 4NF
Visit Notcutts Peterborough Garden Centre on Ham Lane, Oundle Road, Orton Waterville, Peterborough, PE2 5UU
Notcutts has 19 garden centres nationwide. For more information visit www.notcutts.co.uk.
National Children’s Gardening Week celebrates the fun of growing and inspires children to get outside and discover the joy of gardening.