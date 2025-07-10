Travolta still Rolling on the Hollywood circuit

This week's reviews

Alex Gordon reviews the latest films hitting digital streaming platforms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HIGH ROLLERS

101 Films, cert 15

On Digital

The film career of John Travolta has had more bumps and potholes than your average British B-road. And that’s saying something.

Not that things have ever been exactly smooth sailing Travolta-wise, even following the cult that exploded with Saturday Night Fever in 1977 (yes, it really is that long ago!) and Grease the following year. After some patchy movies in between he regained his cool vibe in the follow up Bee Gees’ disco monster Staying Alive in 1983, then some more forgettable turns before big nineties’ breaks with Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty and Face/Off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now his hair was getting thinner and so were the film parts, although a recent TV showing reminded me how good he was as a menacing bad guy in the re-make of The Taking Of Pelham 123 in 2009. Which brings us to High Rollers, a follow-up to Cash Out (nope, me neither!).

So, let’s judge High Rollers in its own right. Hmm, well, the premise is pretty good as a team of professional thieves led by Mason (Travolta) and his girlfriend Amelia (Gina Gershon) an FBI agent who switched sides when she fell for Mason, celebrate a successful bank robbery with a little paradise holiday. Then comes the first of many unlikely twists, when masked men arrive in helicopters and abduct Amelia as a pawn for mobster Salazar (Danny Pardo) to blackmail Mason and his crew into stealing a mysterious item from inside the penthouse suite of a rival casino crime lord. Of course that doesn’t go well, but Travolta’s clearly having a great time, and fans more or less get enough action bang for their buck.

7/10

MONSTERS OF CALIFORNIA

Plaion Pictures; cert 15

On Digital

Coming from a California rock star writer-director - guitarist/vocalist Tom DeLonge from pop punk band Blink182 — this sci-fi extravaganza not unexpectedly has a group of teenage rebels, wasters, and drop-outs at the heart of the story.

Dallas (Jack Samson) found a cause for his rebelliousness when he decided to investigate the death of his fighter pilot dad, and some highly classified documents he left behind. Yes, you guessed, it all points to aliens, UFOs, and monsters from galaxies far, far, away. But, perhaps still not far enough! However, if they’re out there, Dallas and the gang are going to find them. Yes, it’s The Goonies, but with more bad language and shady comedy.

6/10

ANGEL OF THE WARRIOR

Reel2Reel Films; cert 15

On Digital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no wonder this French film is packed with action power as it comes from its star and director Alexandre Lagrange, a former black belt martial artist. Following the death of his secret service sidekick, Alex Garner (Lagrange) is plagued by nightmares and flashbacks.

He’s living as a recluse when he discovers a traumatised young girl in the back of a car and saves her from a Mafia gang. Alex vows to protect the youngster and take out the bad guys to ensure her safety. When the girl and Alex’s girlfriend Mila (Cristelle Leonard) are grabbed by the gang however, all gloves are off as the film hits the pedal to the metal.

6/10

BOOKS

Reviews: Alex Gordon & Janet McKechnie

A DEADLY NIGHT AT THE THEATRE

Katy Watson; Constable £20

There’s a lot of Christie wannabes out there, but the Three Dahlias mysteries are amongst the best. The Dahlias - Caro, Rosalind, and Posy all played fictional sleuth Dahlia Lively during their acting careers - and so they turned to crime solving for real.

Now Posy and Caro are appearing in the West End, but Rosalind senses something has come between them – Caro’s charming co-star and ex Luke Burrows to be precise. But, when Luke’s murdered in Caro’s dressing room and Posy’s got blood on her hands, the Dahlias have a case of bright lights and dark deeds that’s too close to home.

8/10

HIDDEN DAUGHTERS

Patricia Gibney; Bookouture £9.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shadow of Ireland’s notorious Magdalene Laundries hangs over this harrowing case for Detective Lottie Parker.

When a woman’s found burned to death in a deserted cottage there’s no one to mourn her. Lottie discovers she was a victim of the abuse at the abandoned Sisters of Mercy Convent. Before she died the woman had a visit from a journalist called Imelda, and the caretaker at the convent says she visited there too. Next day the caretaker’s scalded to death. Lottie’s racing against the clock to find Imelda, who may be the killer - or the next victim. Brilliant!

9/10

CARNIVORE

K. Anis Ahmed; Harper Collins £16.99

With his Manhattan restaurant sinking fast and violent Russian loan shark Boris wanting his investment money back, Kash has to come up with something to entice a legendary underground dining club for billionaires with exotic tastes. Their custom could be his way out of the jam. However, it’s when Boris chops off one of his fingers that Kash gets his big idea. I’d cancel tonight’s takeaway!

8/10

OVER THE SEA TO SKYE

Sue Moorcroft; Avon £9.99

You’ll feel like rowing that bonnie boat yourself when you drink in the unashamedly romantic tale of the Scottish island helping magically to revive Valentina’s life after her marriage breaks up. Meeting handsome American Xander also helps somewhat!

7/10

SOMEONE IN THE WATER

Sarah Clarke; HQ £9.99

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same two weeks every year Frankie tells daughter Lola she’s off to a yoga retreat. Lie! Frankie’s hiding out with enough pills to keep her awake, because nightmares of a tragic Corsica holiday stalk her sleep. But, this year she’s horrified on discovering Lola’s gone to Corsica to investigate what happened, and Frankie will have to risk trying to bring her home. Or else…

8/10