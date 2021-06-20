Summer films to mark re-opening of Spalding centre

The South Holland Centre

Following feedback from a survey of visitors and regular users, 81 per cent said that the opportunity to watch films was one of the main things they were looking forward to, making it the first choice for the centre’s audience.

The programme will get underway in July to mark the beginning of the summer holidays. The centre is also continuing to work on the return of live events.

While it has been closed there has been a series of essential maintenance and other ongoing works to make sure it is ready for visitors to return.

The re-opening comes as the district council earlier this week announced a series of new initiatives to help support businesses and traders and encourage shoppers and visitors into the town centre and high streets.

These included free parking in Spalding’s short stay car parks until the end of September, an extended free period for market traders and investment and more opening days for public toilets.

Cllr Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “The last 15 months have been incredibly difficult for us all, and the opportunity to get together with friends and family and watch some of the exciting summer blockbusters at the South Holland Centre is something we can all look forward to.

“The survey has provided us with invaluable feedback on what visitors want to see at the centre, and that’s why we have prioritised a programme of films as the first things to return. We are putting everything in place to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable during their visit and can’t wait to welcome people back.”