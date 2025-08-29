See Jaws on the big screen in Peterborough for 50th anniversary of Spielberg's classic

Film fans can dive back into the suspense as Jaws - the iconic thriller that changed movie history - makes its return to the big screen to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Friday 29th August to Monday 1st September, the film will be shown in 3D at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema, at Boongate, giving audiences the rare chance to experience Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking classic in full cinematic glory.

Released in 1975, Jaws became an instant phenomenon, broke box office records and is widely credited with creating the summer blockbuster as we know it today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its iconic score by John Williams and razor-sharp suspense, Jaws became more than just a film, it was cemented as a pop culture landmark.

See Jaws in 3D at Showcase to celebrate 50 years of the iconic film

Whether you’re revisiting a personal favourite or watching this classic for the first time, these screenings will deliver the full impact, with scale and heart-pounding suspense.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Jaws isn’t just a film, it’s a milestone in film history that demands to be seen on the big screen.

“We’re proud to bring it back for a new generation to experience and for fans to relive every thrilling moment in stunning 3D.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/jaws-50th-anniversary/.