Peterborough Arts Cinema launches Spring season

One of the highlights of the new season - American Graffiti

Here’s what is what they have lined up for the rest of the season:

CORSAGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 30 - 7:30pm

A fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth (Sissy) of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and is officially deemed an old woman; she starts trying to maintain her public image.

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

April 6 - 7:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Ruben Östlund's wickedly funny Palme d'Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

EMPIRE OF LIGHT

April 13- 7:30pm

Hilary (Olivia Colman) is a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward) is a new employee longing to escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity. Together they find a sense of belonging and experience the healing power of music, cinema, and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FUNNY PAGES

April 20 - 7:30pm

A bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.

THE MENU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 27 - 7:30pm

Expecting nothing less than the best of everything haute cuisine has to offer, a group of ultra-wealthy gastronomes with a demanding palate arrive at the Hawthorn: an exclusive culinary temple run by highly regarded gourmet chef Julian Slowik. And prepared for an exquisite multiple-course meal and the experience of a lifetime, obsessive epicurean Tyler and his unimpressed plus-one Margot enter the private minimalist restaurant. At last, the long wait is over. However, no one knows that the cryptic genius in the kitchen has big plans for tonight.

AFTERSUN

May 4 - 7:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't.

AMERICAN GRAFFITI

May 11 - 7:30pm