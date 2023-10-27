Horror film season begins at Peterborough Showcase cinema in time for Halloween

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horror film season has begun at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema – just in time for the perfect fright night at Halloween.

Cinemagoers will be among the first in line to see some spine-tingling brand-new releases like Saw X, which promises to be the most chilling instalment of the Saw franchise yet. Other big releases including It Lives Inside and Five Nights at Freddy’s are also due to be screened in the run up to October 31.

Film fanatics will also get the chance to see a chilling classic return to the big screen, with the nation’s favourite horror film The Exorcist being re-released in celebration of its 50th anniversary, and to coincide with the highly anticipated sequel The Exorcist: Believer.

The latest horror releases - as well as some classic Halloween favourites - are on the menu at the Showcase

Showcase Cinemas is offering Insider members who are brave enough to endure any two or more of these spooktacular screenings until Friday 10th November, the chance to receive an extra £5 Insider rewards to use on a future visit.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “There is no better place to watch a horror film than in the comfort of the cinema. There are some iconic sequels and new releases coming out in the next few weeks and we wanted to tricktreat our members to an extra reward after they enjoy their chosen big screen frights.