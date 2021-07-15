Free film screening at the Key Theatre if youngsters take up Summer Reading Challenge

The Key Theatre in Peterborough

The challenge is produced by The Reading Agency in partnership with libraries, and this year’s Wild World Heroes theme is supported by the WWF (World Wildlife Fund).

The initiative encourages children aged four to 11 through reading to see how they can make a difference to the environment and animals that live in our communities.

Children who complete a book review at any of the city’s libraries will qualify for free admission with their family of up to six people to watch Jungle Book, Peter Rabbit 2 or The Witches in August.

The activity is free to take part in and begins on Saturday, July 10 when the challenge begins to read six books over the school summer holiday.

Children collect a Wild World Heroes sticker for each book they read and add it to a special collector’s poster which, when complete, will earn them a certificate as well as a chance to watch a film for free at the Key Theatre.

Jag Singh, general manager at the Key Theatre, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is an excellent programme that encourages children to read, especially during the school holidays. Wild World Heroes features amazing books and awesome rewards for children that sign up to the challenge.

“This year we’ve teamed up with our city libraries to offer an added incentive for children who’ve completed their book reviews by rewarding them with an opportunity to watch a film free of charge with their family.

“It’s the perfect way to continue to develop literacy in our children and we’re looking forward to welcoming them at the Key Theatre, which of course gives parents an added activity to keep their children occupied this summer.”

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, search online for Peterborough libraries or phone Peterborough Central Library on: 01733 864280.