Discover the secrets hidden in death with new stage show!

See Dr Richard Shepherd at New Theatre in October

Peterborough theatregoers can step into the world of the forensic investigation of sudden and suspicious death with Dr Richard Shepherd, the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, Dr Richard Shepherd -Time of Death - More Unnatural Causes comes to New Theatre on October 17, offering an unmissable evening exploring the mysteries of life, death, and the many minutes in between.

In the realm of forensic pathology time is crucial and holds the key to understanding the truth behind accidents, murders and unexplained deaths - whether it’s the exact moment of death, needed to help solve a crime, or how long it would take to die or an understanding of what happens in the minutes, days and weeks after death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All these different times help interpret the truths only a body can tell …. provided you ask the right questions!

With over 24,000 autopsies to his name, Dr Richard Shepherd has worked on the cases that defined our times: The Spy in the Bag (Gareth Williams), the Hungerford Massacre, the sinking of the Marchioness, Joy Gardner, the Princess Diana Inquiry, 9/11 terrorist attack, Jo Cox MP, London Bombings, Russian Assassination Squads and more.

From facing serial killers to uncovering the truth behind freak accidents, his work has brought justice to many, overturned unsafe convictions and has shed light into humanity’s darkest corners.

But this is not just a night of forensic medicine and science, it’s a deeply personal insight of a man who has spent decades walking the line between life and death – how being surrounded by tragedy has shaped Dr Shepherd’s life and the ultimate costs of his extraordinary career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known also for his work on the TV series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of. . , The Death Detective and Murder, Mystery and My Family, and The Truth About My Murder, Dr Shepherd is a detective in his own right, solving the mysteries of countless sudden and unexplained deaths.