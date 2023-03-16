See Room on the Broom at New Theatre

ROOM ON THE BROOM at New Theatre, March 17, 18 and 19Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in Tall Stories’ fun-filled adaptation of he best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers – a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick’s not meant for five and – CRACK – it snaps in two... just as the hungry dragon appears!

THREADS THROUGH CREATIONPeterborough Cathedral, March 22- April 3012 vibrant embroidered textile panels retelling the Genesis Story. The panels vary from elemental pieces illustrating the first days to highly complex and rich designs as we enter the Garden of Eden.

THE SWEARING JARKey Theatre, March 21-25A comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future. Told by a cast of four and featuring original songs, it follows seemingly perfect couple Carey and Simon.

THE MAGNETSNew Theatre, tonightExperience all your favourite 80s anthems and sing, dance and party along with the UK's award-winning and International A Capella super-group, The Magnets.

BURGHLEY HOUSEMarch 18The House and Gardens re-open on Saturday, and as an extra treat, the South Gardens, normally only glimpsed from the windows of the State Rooms, will open for spring displays (March 19-31)

TEECHERS LEAVERS ’22Key Theatre, tonightAn array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils, seen through the eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby, three year 11 students facing a scary world, armed only with imagination and a joy of theatre.

​DREAMCOAT STARSKey Theatre, March 17The brand-new musical extravaganza concert tour featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.Join stars Keith Jack and Mike Holoway on a journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows.

When You're SmilingThe Cresset, March 21Neil Sands and his wonderful West End cast are back with a new, spirit-lifting afternoon of marvellous musical memories with more than 60 of your all-time favourite songs.

Peterborough Cathedral Spring Concert, March 18A rousing spring concert with the cathedral choir, youth choir and festival chorus, with Peterborough Choral Society and Peterborough Festival Orchestra. The programme is: Bach Magnificat; Haydn Lord Nelson Mass; Tippett Spirituals

Menopause The Musical 2

The Cresset, March 17Mary Byrne (X Factor), Jessica Martin (Copycats), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Susie Fenwick (West End) star in this hilarious sequel – fast forward five years with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

HOW SHALL WE BEGIN AGAIN?Key Theatre, March 18

A live installation; a collective action; between portraiture, protest and something like a prayer. Just a moment to be in the moment– artist Jo Fong35 people will gather in a 10 hour live performance. Each moment will be different.

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD AND THE WOLF

Key Theatre, March 19