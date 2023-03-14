Reconnecting people with a celebration of movement and dance

How Shall We Begin Again? is at the Key Theatre on Saturday.

Supported by funding from the Moving Roots Network and Arts Council England, How Shall We Begin

Again? is led by acclaimed dance practitioner Jo Fong and will feature 35 local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is inspired by a desire to reconnect people to their bodies and to each other, healing the separation many felt after lockdowns, working from home and social distancing.

It is described by Fong as ‘something between protest and something like a prayer, on its simplest level it’s about how we reconnect with ourselves, our bodies and each other. A moment to be in the moment.’

Taster sessions ahead of the project held in November with Jo Fong saw local collaborators, dancers and people who just like to move, come together to explore the project. In exploration sessions since then the group have working together and individually towards the final performance this weekend.

The project has brought together a diverse group of people who live or work in Peterborough. It includes community leaders, students and professional dancers, across all ages and cultural backgrounds, some with learning and physical disabilities from Peterborough and the surrounding area, who are all connected by their love of movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This prestigious project has run to great success at London’s acclaimed Siobhan Davies Studios, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff before arriving in Peterborough.

Ekta Patel, a participant who will perform in How Shall We begin Again? in Peterborough visited the London performance and says: “The experience as a spectator was hard to describe, I was taken on a journey of so many different emotions – just beautiful. I can’t wait to take part in the process in Peterborough with the all-inspiring Jo Fong.”

Jo Fong, is a director, choreographer and performer working in dance, film, theatre, opera, spoken word and live art and says: “I am so pleased that we have had a very broad cross-section of local people sign up for the project, from teenagers to pensioners, from many of Peterborough’s different communities, from all sorts of different backgrounds and abilities. The process is designed so anyone can be involved, whether you are an experienced dancer, someone who wants to move more, or if you would simply like to embark on a process that is about relating to your own body”

Kate Hall, Jumped Up’s Creative Producer added: “Peterborough’s story is changing, and we are part of that positive change. We want to celebrate the strength and diversity of our communities with projects and performances that are positive and empowering. Working with Jo Fong on How Shall We Begin Again? in Peterborough is an exciting and ambitious process that we know will create new relationships and aspirations for the participants, the venue and ourselves. The project builds on our networks grown though our Northern Soul project and Bollywood classes, and is the perfect launch pad as a new National Portfolio Organisation. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Jepson, CEO designate of Selladoor Venues/Landmark Theatres, which operates Key Theatre, says; “We couldn’t be more delighted to be supporting the fabulous Jumped up Theatre, and Jo Fong to present the performance of How Shall We Begin Again? At the Key Theatre. This is an amazing opportunity for the people of Peterborough to explore how they can connect with themselves and each through dance and movement. It’s such an exciting project. We can’t wait to see the performances.”