FC Peterborough – who have just celebrated their first team’s semi-professional status – are hosting their first ever fun day this weekend.

FC Peterborough were playing Division One football in the Peterborough League in the 2021-22 season.

Back-to-back promotions will see them facing a historic fixture at their newly-named Millfield Autoparts Stadium on Chestnut Avenue on Saturday.

To celebrate the 300 members at FC Peterborough, it’s hosting a family fun day on Sunday, July 30 the at Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Reserve coach, Arslan Ali, said: “We were established in 2014 to give opportunities to the local community, in terms of football we have actually got eight children’s teams all from 20 different backgrounds.

"We have 300 members, and three adult teams: a veterans team for the over 35s, a reserve team and a first team who have just been promoted to semi-professional.

The first ever ‘Family Fun Day’ is also raising money for their charity partner, Unite4Humanity.

For the children there will be a whole host of inflatables, including kick stick football darts, demolition ball, disco bungee run, gladiator duel.

There’s also beat the goalkeeper, grilled food, a BBQ, street food and dessert van, mehndi, hijabs and sweets on sale.

Neighbours, families and friends are all invited to attend between 12 noon and 6pm.

