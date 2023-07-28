FC Peterborough were playing Division One football in the Peterborough League in the 2021-22 season, but back-to-back promotions have seen them facing an historic fixture at their newly-named Millfield Autoparts Stadium on Chestnut Avenue on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Great Yarmouth Town are the visitors for a Thurlow Nunn Division One North match. FC Peterborough then travel to Swaffham Town on Tuesday (August 1).

Whittlesey Athletic, Holbeach United and FC Parson Drove also kick off their Division One seasons on Saturday. Whittlesey host Needham Market Under 23s before a derby at Drove next Wednesday.

The United Counties League also kicks off this Saturday with Yaxley making their debut at Premier Division South level, following a relegation last season, at home to Lutterworth Town.

Deeping Rangers entertain Heanor Town in the Premier Division North, while Wisbech and Pinchbeck have away games.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 29.

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Ashby Ivanoe v Pinchbeck, Deeping Rangers v Heanor, Hucknall v Wisbech.

Premier Division South: March v Newport Pagnell, Yaxley v Lutterworth Town.

Division One: Bourne v Selston, Gedling Miners Welfare v Blackstones.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Peterborough v Great Yarmouth, Holbeach v Cornard, Whittlesey Athletic v Needham Market U23s, Whitton v FC Parson Drove.

Tuesday, August 1

United Counties League

Premier Division North: Boston Town v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech v Pinchbeck.

Premier Division South: Eynesbury Rovers v Yaxley, Histon v March.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: Swaffham v FC Peterborough.

Wednesday, August 2

Thurlow Nunn League