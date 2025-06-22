Eye Summer Community Festival returns
Get ready for a fantastic day of fun, food, and festivities as the Eye Summer Festival returns on Saturday 12th July from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lindisfarne Recreation Ground! This free, family-friendly event invites everyone in the village and beyond to come together for a day packed with entertainment and community spirit.
Enjoy a vibrant mix of live music, delicious food stalls, fairground rides, and a collection of vintage vehicles that will take you on a trip down memory lane. Discover local talent and handmade treasures at our craft stalls, and don’t miss your chance to win big in our raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs!
Whether you're a lifelong resident or a new face in the village, the Community Festival is the perfect way to meet your neighbours, support local traders, and celebrate everything that makes our community special.
What’s Happening:
- Live music performances throughout the day
- Tasty treats from a variety of food vendors
- Classic fair rides for all ages
- Vintage vehicle showcase
- Handmade crafts and local art
- Exciting community raffle
Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome – bring your family, your friends, and your best festival spirit!
Join us on Saturday 12th July from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a day to remember!
Follow us on Social Media Eye Summer Festival for updates and sneak peeks!