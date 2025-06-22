Eye Summer Community Festival returns

Community groups enjoying the day

Celebrate Summer at the Eye Summer Festival Community Festival – Saturday 12th July!

Get ready for a fantastic day of fun, food, and festivities as the Eye Summer Festival returns on Saturday 12th July from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lindisfarne Recreation Ground! This free, family-friendly event invites everyone in the village and beyond to come together for a day packed with entertainment and community spirit.

Enjoy a vibrant mix of live music, delicious food stalls, fairground rides, and a collection of vintage vehicles that will take you on a trip down memory lane. Discover local talent and handmade treasures at our craft stalls, and don’t miss your chance to win big in our raffle, with fantastic prizes up for grabs!

Whether you're a lifelong resident or a new face in the village, the Community Festival is the perfect way to meet your neighbours, support local traders, and celebrate everything that makes our community special.

Eye2Eye performing at last years event

What’s Happening:

Live music performances throughout the day

Tasty treats from a variety of food vendors

Classic fair rides for all ages

Vintage vehicle showcase

Handmade crafts and local art

Exciting community raffle

Admission is FREE, and everyone is welcome – bring your family, your friends, and your best festival spirit!

Join us on Saturday 12th July from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM for a day to remember!

