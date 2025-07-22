Cambridge families get active together at British Triathlon's Swim Bike Run event this Sunday

The event, delivered as part of the governing body’s ‘Summer Inspired’ campaign, will welcome participants of all ages and abilities to try swim, bike, and run activities in a relaxed, low-cost, and family-friendly setting.

With a mix of coached sessions, fun challenges, and opportunities to learn new skills, the event will encourage families to be active together – many for the very first time.

Families in Cambridge will come together this weekend to get active and have fun as part of British Triathlon’s nationwide Swim Bike Run programme, with a local event set to be held at Milton Country Park.

East Anglia’s own Jodie Swallow, former World Champion triathlete and Olympian said:

Everyone who takes part gets a medal to mark their achievement

“It’s brilliant to see an event like Swim Bike Run making it’s mark in Cambridge. East Anglia is where my journey began, so it’s really special to know local families will be given the chance to try the sport in such a fun and welcoming way. You don’t have to be aiming for medals to get something out of triathlon, and Swim Bike Run is the perfect example of this. I hope the event introduces many new people to this amazing sport and helps families make memories together.”

There are over 120 Swim Bike Run opportunities taking place across the country this summer as part of British Triathlon’s push to make multi-sport more accessible, particularly for beginners and those looking for affordable ways to move more together.

Building on the expected success of British triathletes and para-triathletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ‘Summer Inspired’ campaign will focus on helping local communities feel the legacy of that success - not just by watching it, but by being part of it.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for families to take that first step into being active,” said Amy Hall, Director of Community and Sport Development at British Triathlon.

Girls getting ready for Swim Bike Run

“Swim Bike Run is all about making movement fun, low-cost, and accessible – no matter your background, ability or experience.”

Swim Bike Run events will continue throughout the summer across the region and nationally, with plenty of opportunities to take part.

“Residents of Cambridge and surrounding areas are lucky enough to have Swim Bike Run events taking place every month in 2025. Now is the time to try it out!”

To find your nearest event, visit: https://www.britishtriathlon.org/get-involved/summer-inspired