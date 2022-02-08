Banksy mural could be heading to Peterborough exhibition

Banksy's Season's Greetings which depicts a message about the impact of pollution on communities and appeared on the outside of a steelworker's private garage in Taibach, Port Talbot on December 19 2018. pa-new/ARTS Banksy 19040717.JPG

Season’s Greetings, which depicts a message about the impact of pollution on communities, appeared on the outside of a steelworker’s private garage in Taibach, Port Talbot, on December 19, 2018.

It was bought by art dealer John Brandler, the man behind the exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, who agreed to keep the piece in the south Wales town for three years, and the Welsh Government later paid to have it moved to an unoccupied shop so it could be viewed by the public.

Today, however it was being moved to a temporary storage facility, before being loaned to a cultural institution which will put it on display to the public, while its long-term future is secured.

Art dealer John Brandler (left), with garage owner Ian Lewis, with Banksy's Season's Greetings prior to its removal to an art gallery pa-new/ARTS Banksy 19040726.JPG

Mr Brandler said: “Since Season’s Greetings appeared three years ago, fanatics have tried to destroy this amazing piece of art.

“We’re moving it to preserve it for future generations, where it can be seen and enjoyed, but not vandalised.”

The issues has caused something of a political row in Wales with Neath Port Talbot council leader Ted Latham saying he was informed the work would be moved to an exhibition in Peterborough, adding: “Discussions were held on future arrangements and the potential for the work to remain in Port Talbot, but the council was informed that it would have to meet the costs of its removal and installation into a new venue, to continue to cover the insurance and to pay a fee in the region of £100,000 per year for the loan of the work.”

The artwork will be removed in one piece after being encased in a specially designed protective shell.

The Urban exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, which opened in December, runs until May. It features pieces by Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, the Connor Brothers, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, and other prominent artists.