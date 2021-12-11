Exhibition preview helps Christmas dinner for care leavers project

Visitors to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery got a first glimpse of original works by major international artists including Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, the Connor Brothers, Pure Evil, Blek le Rat and more before the exhibition officially opens to the public today.

A £5 donation from each £25 ticket sold went to the Christmas Dinner Peterborough community group which is providing Christmas lunch for young care leavers in the city aged between 18 and 25, who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

Pat Carrington, CEO of City Culture Peterborough, which runs Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, said: “The preview event wa a great opportunity to be among the first to get a peek at some incredible pieces of art from a host of internationally renowned and important artists, while supporting a fantastic cause at the same time.”

Ruth Scotten, who is leading the Christmas Dinner Peterborough steering group, said: “We are delighted that City Culture Peterborough is supporting the Christmas Dinner Peterborough project. I decided to try and set it up in Peterborough this year and we have been very lucky to get on board some great people who have stepped up to help make it happen.”

www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk/museum-art-gallery

3. Urban exhibition Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum. Pat Carrington EMN-211012-200402009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Urban exhibition Urban Art Exhibition at Peterborough Museum. Art gallery owner John Brandler EMN-211012-200413009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales