Peterborough will star in a new TV series looking at the A1.

The new BBC 1 series, which is titled A1: Britain’s Longest Road, will start on Monday, May 8 at 11am, and will have episodes broadcast every week day for three weeks.

The series focuses on the work of the police, traffic officers and emergency response teams who work on the road, which stretches 410 miles from London to Scotland. Episode one of the 45 minute programme is set to feature a journey to a Peterborough cow show.