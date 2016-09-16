Experimental piece looks at ambition and achievement

Eastern Angles are gearing-up for a new season of work in Peterborough this Autumn which will see the production of two new plays at The Undercroft, the company’s new theatre space at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

The first piece will be new play, Ground, written by Peterborough playwright Aisha Zia and directed by Toby Clarke from October 6 to 8.

Ground will be a ‘scratch’ performance allowing audiences the first chance to see this new theatre piece in development.

After the performance, Aisha will be welcoming feedback and encouraging people to talk about the issues raised in the piece.

Over the past few months, Aisha has been developing and writing her new play in the city. With the help of theatre directors, actors and community participants the team have worked to devise scenes and experiment with form and structure.

“This will be an experimental piece, working with sonic and visual artists to create a mood piece that explores people’s ambition to achieve and what stops them from achieving”, explains Aisha.

“We want to show people trying, failing but never giving up, despite hardship. It’s a play about the human will to keep going.”

Described as “part-gig, part-art installation” the show will be a rich, imaginative and wholly theatrical event based on the lives of real people.

“I work with testimonies, gathered from people who’ve had real-life experiences, as well as working closely with the cast to develop characters from their own personal experiences,” says Aisha.

“In this way I try to retain the quality of authentic voices.”

Aisha grew up in Peterborough and is a Time & Space Resident at Metal Culture, based at Chauffeur’s Cottage in the city. She was one of the 10 selected artists working with Studio Orta and Metal on the Harvest Festivals 7 x 70 The Meal in September last year.

“Whilst working on this project about food, a lot of themes came up around food waste, sustainability and poverty. With Ground I want to continue to develop these ideas, creating dialogue and space for debate”.

Ground will be performed at The Undercroft, Serpentine Green from October 6 to 8 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Each performance will be followed by a post-show debate where audiences will be encouraged to explore the issues raised in the play and contribute towards its future development.

At the end of the show the audience will be given food to donate to their local Food Bank.

The performances are Pay-What-You-Can, with audiences being invited to make a donation after the event.

To book a ticket ring the Eastern Angles Box Office on 01473 211498 or book online at www.easternangles.co.uk