LINCOLNSHIRE CUP: Semi-final joy for Stamford College Old Boys

Stamford College Old Boys won through to a county cup final on Saturday (April 8).

Sam Sargeant’s side beat big rivals Bourne 18-15 in an English Clubs Championship fixture which also doubled up as the semi-final of the Lincolnshire Cup.

Action from the Stamford College Old Boys v Bourne Lincs Cup semi-final.

From the off, Stamford were playing with intent and carved out an early 6-0 lead with two beautifully struck penalties by Carl Brierley-Lewis.

A slip of concentration and a missed tackle saw Bourne come back with a try to make it 6-5 but towards the end of the half Old Boys flanker Alan Batty made a powerful run and stretch for the try-line to make it 11-5 at the break.

The second half began with another slip in concentration at the back of a ruck which enabled Bourne to score their second try, this time converted, and they forged ahead 12-11.

Then came a Stamford gear change. The pack - especially the front row trio of Shane Pickerill, John Hickman and Cat Walker - took it up another notch and Bourne were on the back foot.

Stamford camped on the Bourne line for the final 15 minutes and after winning a succession of penalties the referee eventually awarded a match-winning penalty try which Brierley-Lewis converted.

Head coach Sargeant said: “I’m so proud of the boys - their attitude, desire and passion was up another level. Every man played their socks off and I’m one happy coach today.

“All credit to Bourne, they fought well in a great game of rugby to watch. But in all honesty we were never going to lose that game. The boys were determined to right a few wrongs and they got the job done.”