MATCH REPORT: City ladies pay the penalty for missing many chances

City of Peterborough Ladies paid for a glut of missed chances as they lost for the first time in East Division One North yesterday (October 8).

The city side lost 3-1 at home to harleston Magpies seconds, but remain third in the table with three wins from four matches,

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies' 3-1 defeat by Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

City domainted from the start, but fell behind to a breakaway goal midway through the first half and the visitors scored again to make it 2-0 at the break.

City then squandered numerous short corners and saw a penalty flick saved before Harleston added a third goal.

Tierney Augustine claimed a late consolation goal for City.

Lucy Dakin was named player-of-the-match. City next travel to Colchester (October 15).