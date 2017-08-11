Peterborough United loan out young striker

Peterborough United have sent one of their strikers out on a youth loan.
Morgan Penfold has joined Biggleswade Town who play in the Evostik Southern League Premier Division.
The 18-year-old made his debut for the first team as a substitute against Norwich Under 23s in the Checkatrade Trophy last year.
He signed a two-and-a-half year professional deal with Posh in January, with an option to extend it for a year.
Penfold join the club’s academy when he was 10.
