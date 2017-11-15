MATCH REACTION: McCann hails outstanding Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann hailed an oustanding team performance as Tranmere were routed 5-0 at Prenton Park in a first round FA Cup replay tonight (November 15).

A Danny Lloyd hat-trick, a Jack Baldwin header and a Marcus Maddison penalty earned Posh a second round trip to another National League side Woking on Sunday, December 3 (2pm kick off).

Tranmere were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Jay Harris was sent off for a crude challenge on Marcus Maddison.

“We were very good from minute one,” McCann stated. “It was an outstanding performance.

“We started with the midfield diamond to try and catch them on the hop and it worked for 10 minutes. When we switched to three at the back we scored twice immediately.

“The red card had an impact on the game, but we were in control by then anyway.

“We were comfortable for the rest of the first half, but we knew they would come out and have a go after the break. In fact we could hear Micky Mellon (Tranmere manager) at half-time and he wasn’t happy so a response was inevitable, but we came through a tricky 15-minute spell in the second half and once we scored the third goal we ran away with it.

“I am delighted for Danny Lloyd. He has been excellent since he came into the building. He’s been patient, but he’s brave, he takes chances and he waits to pounce on mistakes.

“I must also give credit to Anthony Grant and Michael Doughty for the jobs they do in central midfield. The work they do pressing and tackling enables the attacking players like Marcus Maddison and Danny to create and score goals. They are both impressively calm midfield players.

“Woking will be a tough game in the next round. I watched them beat Bury 3-0 last night and they were very good.

“But the first task for us is to win the two home games in the League we have coming up. We are now five games unbeaten and want to capitalise on our good form by getting back into the top six with six points.”

Posh host Blackpool on Saturday (November 18) and Portsmouth (November 21) in League One matches.

Key man Gwion Edwards missed tonight’s game with a knee injury. Posh are hopeful he and right back Liam Shephard (groin injury) will return this weekend.

Because of the Woking tie taking place on a Sunday, Posh have moved their Checkatrade Trophy tie against League One rivals Southend back a day to Wednesday, December 6.