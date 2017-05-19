LATEST NEWS: Tyler the coach will still play in an emergency

The expected appointment of Mark Tyler as full-time Peterborough United goalkeeping coach doesn’t mean the end of a 23-year, 788-game playing career.

Tyler signed a two-year coaching contract today (May 19). He has not signed a playing contract, but could still be registered in an emergency.

Mark Tyler (right) with Grant McCann (centre) and another Posh legend (Dave Farrell).

The 40-year-old combined playing and coaching roles last season when he appeared five times in the Posh first team.

Tyler is the second highest Posh appearance-maker in the club’s Football League era with 494.

He will have a say in the goalkeepers Posh recruit for next season. The club signed 18 year-old Josh Tibbetts earlier this week, but are seeking a senior replacement for Luke McGee who spent a successful loan spell from Spurs at the ABAX Stadium last season. Posh have enquired about signing McGee on a free transfer, but the club admit it’s a long shot.

Tyler said: “Coaching was always going to be the future for me, I am getting a bit older now and my aim now is to help the keepers at the club progress and also bring through some keepers from the Academy.

“The manager Grant McCann has demonstrated that believes in the youth, you have seen that with Andrea, Morgan and Lewis coming into the first team fold and my aim is to bring a goalkeeper, hopefully more than one, through the Academy and into the first team squad.

“When I rejoined the club 18 months ago, I had the opportunity to start the coaching and you do start to look to the future. Yes I know I can still play, but you have to look towards the long-term and this is the first step on that route. I want to bring my own spin on it in terms of the coaching, but you would be foolish not to take things from coaches you have played under before.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Luke McGee last season. I thought he did tremendously well. He joined us from Tottenham under 23s, he had never played a football league game in his life and it is proper football when you come down to this level. We managed him well throughout the season and I was delighted with what he achieved. He is a great pro, he has a long future in the game and we will see what happens there. We are working hard on getting him back and he wants to come.

“I will be working alongside the chairman, Barry and the gaffer when it comes to recruiting goalkeepers and we will work hard to get the right ones into the building.”

Posh manager Grant McCann added: “I had a good conversation with Mark and we both agreed that he needs to fully focus on his coaching. He is a valuable asset to the coaching staff we are putting in place and I look forward to continuing to work with him. Mark doesn’t want to retire from playing, and I would never retire someone, so I am sure he will be there if we ever need him moving forward.”