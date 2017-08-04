LATEST NEWS: Released by Peterborough United, picked up by Crystal Palace!

Released Peterborough United goalkeeper Dion-Curtis Henry has signed for Premier League side Crystal Palace.
The 19 year-old made the announcement on Twitter today (August 4).
The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Henry had been training at Palace last March.
His Posh contract was ended by mutual consent in the summer.
Henry made just one substitute appearance for Posh in a 5-3 win over Millwall in October, 2015.
