LATEST NEWS: Moncur to leave, Forrester to stay

On-loan Peterborough United midfielder George Moncur will return to Barnsley in the new year.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the end of a disappointing four months for the 23 year-old, who hasn’t started a League One match since the 2-0 defeat at Fleetwood on October 15.

Ricardo Santos could be on the move during the January transfer window.

Posh tried to sign Moncur for £500,000 from Colchester in the summer, but he chose Championship football instead. He made 17 appearances for Posh scoring three times, including a brace in a 2-2 draw with Port Vale in September.

Moncur, whose partner suggested they hadn’t settled in Peterborough in a recent social media comment, will return to Barnsley after the League One match at Scunthorpe on January 2.

MacAnthony broke the news during a question and answer session on Twitter last night (December 27).

He also revealed that former Posh boss Graham Westley is interested in taking Posh players to Newport in the January transfer window, but wages are proving a stumbling block.

Chris Forrester is not going to Cardiff.

MacAnthony also suggested central defender Ricardo Santos could be on the move next month, but dismissed suggestions that Posh skipper Chris Forrester was heading to Cardiff.