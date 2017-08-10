BREAKING NEWS: Plymouth player cleared of spitting allegation

Sonny Bradley, the Plymouth Argyle player accused of spitting at Posh’s Marcus Maddison during Saturday’s League One opener, has been cleared by the FA.

The Football Association launched an investigation into the allegation after Maddison claimed on social media that an Argyle opponent spat at him while he was on the floor nursing an injury.

But this afternoon (August 10) the FA said Bradley had “no case to answer” after reviewing evidence of the alleged incident.