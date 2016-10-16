NON-LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports are the biggest winners in the country, Vieira celebrates with a high five, 22-man brawl at Holbeach, Spalding lose for first time

Unstoppable Peterborough Sports were the biggest winners in the entire country yesterday (October 15) – and in Avelino Vieira they possess arguably the most lethal striker in the land.

The United Counties League Premier Division table-toppers roared to a 12-2 victory at Kirby Muxloe, who dropped into bottom spot after being on the receiving end of the drubbing. Huntingdon moved above Kirby after claiming just a second win of the campaign, 1-0 at home to Wellingborough.

Wilkins Makate leaps highest for Peterborough Northern Star in their 2-0 home defeat by ON Chenecks. Photo: Tim Gates.

Vieira led the onslaught in Leicestershire with a five-goal spree which catapulted him to the top of the league scoring charts for this season.

The Portuguese ace has now struck 22 times in the current campaign to follow up his 55-goal haul as Sports completed an honours quadruple last term.

The rout also featured a four-goal haul from Josh Moreman, which featured a hat-trick in the opening 17 minutes, while Mark Jones also reached the 20-goal milestone for the season with a second-half brace.

Jordan MacLeod added the other Sports strike in the biggest league win of manager Jimmy Dean’s magnificent reign.

Peterborough Northern Star goalkeeper Dan George receives a momento ahead of his 100th start for the club. Photo: Tim Gates.

Sports remain three points clear of closest challengers Eynesbury Rovers (a team they face in a potential top-of-the-table showdown later this month), but they’re certainly not the only local side going well.

Holbeach warmed up for a Tuesday night (October 18) visit to Sports by ending the last remaining unbeaten record in the Premier Division yesterday.

They came from behind to beat Northampton side Sileby Rangers in a Carters Park clash marred by a 22-man brawl during the second half.

The visitors had two players – Michael Byrne and Brian Farrell – sent-off following the skirmish which happened when the sides were locked together at 1-1.

Holbeach had fallen behind early on to a Farrell goal but substitute Josh Ford levelled within a minute of being introduced at the break.

Aaron Eyett and Spencer Tinkler then hit late goals as the Tigers made the most of their numerical advantage to collect maximum points.

Dan Cotton hit a brace as Yaxley eased to a sixth successive Premier Division victory, but was leapfrogged by Vieira in the scoring charts in the process.

Cotton now has 21 goals for the season after an early opener and a clincher from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win. Midfield maestro Rob Hughes hit the other Yaxley goal.

Deeping’s winning streak stands at five matches after they triumphed 2-0 at Cogenhoe yesterday.

Rangers struck twice in the space of seven minutes just after the hour mark. Scott Coupland opened the scoring and Scott Mooney doubled the advantage.

But things are not going anywhere near as well for Peterborough Northern Star. They have won only once in their last eight games after a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Northampton outfit ON Chenecks yesterday, a game in which goalkeeper Dan George made his 100th starting Star appearance.

And Wisbech Town were also beaten on home turf when going down 4-2 to third-placed Desborough.

Jon Fairweather put the Fenmen ahead in the first half, but they were 3-1 down by the time Billy Smith struck with 13 minutes to go.

That effort set up a grandstand finish, but it was the visiting team who sealed victory with another goal seven minutes from time.

The two local teams in Division One of the United Counties League continue to struggle.

Bourne were beaten 2-0 by new leaders Bugbrooke at the Abbey Lawns yesterday. The visitors’ goals both arrived in the space of four minutes early in the second half.

And Blackstones went down 2-1 at Long Buckby despite hitting the front early on through a Dalton Harris strike.

Chris Bartlett resigned as manager of struggling March Town last night.

Bartlett called time on his two-and-a-half year reign in the wake of a 7-0 drubbing at Essex side Holland FC.

He leaves the Hares in 17th spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division standings.

A club statement confirmed: “It is another sad day for the club. The chairman and board of directors very much want to thank Chris for all the hard work he has done and everything he has given to March Town, and also to wish him well in the future.”

Spalding United slipped to their first Evo-Stik Division One South defeat of the season.

The Tulips were beaten 1-0 by Leek at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field and would have been on the receiving end of a heavier scoreline had it not been for a man-of-the-match display from goalkeeper Michael Duggan.

A report on Stamford AFC’s FA Cup draw with Wrexham can be found here. http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/football-stamford-afc-earn-a-fa-cup-replay-against-higher-league-wrexham-but-should-have-won-1-7630997

RESULTS:

FA CUP

Fourth Qualifying Round

Stamford 1 (Beeson), Wrexham 1.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding 0, Leek 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Cogenhoe 0, Deeping 2 (Coupland, Mooney).

Holbeach 3 (Ford, Eyett, Tinkler), Sileby Rangers 1.

Kirby Muxloe 2, Pboro Sports 12 (Vieira 5, Moreman 4, M. Jones 2, MacLeod).

Oadby 1, Yaxley 3 (Cotton 2, Hughes).

P’boro Northern Star 0, ON Chenecks 2.

Wisbech 2 (Fairweather, Smith), Desborough 4.

Division One

Bourne 0, Bugbrooke 2.

Long Buckby 2, Blackstones 1 (Harris).

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

First Division

Holland FC 7, March Town 0.